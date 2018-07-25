“Music is a bit like religion”: Norwegian band Sleepyard releases “a very personal” album

25 Июль 16:00 2018-07-27T14:26:53+03:00

Sleepyard - Blue Barracuda. Song from upcoming album Winter Crickets featuring Judy Dyble on vocals and Katje Janisch on Bouzouki and Flute Video by Francesco Paladino

«Sleepyard» is definitely not just a pop-band in the common sense of the word. But its team creativity - brothers Oliver and Svein Kersbergen - reflects the romance and uniqueness surrounding Scandinavia very accurately. To be honest, this is not a mass product, and not everyone would love it, but a very high-quality and honest one for sure.

- What inspires Sleepyard to continue writing music for such a long time, for about 25 years?

Oliver: Life, love, art. Its like painting. An artist usually doesn’t stop painting, why should we stop creating music?

Svein: I think it is a bit like religion, you write because you believe in it. We don’t all end up superstars, just like everybody doesn’t get to be the Pope.

The title of the new album originates from a little poem

- The new Sleepyard album Winter Crickets is available on Amazon now. It is truly fantastic work. How would you describe the conception of the album?

Oliver: Thank you! Well, I started writing a Sci-Fi movie script. The film never materialized, but quite a few songs which were supposed to be on the soundtrack are on this new album. I do feel the theme of the movie graces the album. We then kept on writing songs, some which were quite different. Svein has his songs and personal story...

Svein: For me it was a different experience. Having a liver transplant and now being sober for the first time in a long while I wasn’t up to speed, but my brother was, as always. I think it is a different and a personal album for both of us.

Oliver: The title of the album originates from the first thing my brother managed to write at the hospital. A little poem. I feel it symbolizes a new dawn for us and reflects on the mystery of life.

- I know that there were a few musical experiments by Sleepyard inspired by soviet political life. Why did you get interested in the soviet era?

Svein: Over to you, Oliver.

Oliver: Growing up in 1980`s Norway, The Soviet Union was unknown and forbidden. I remember seeing the funeral of Konstantin Chernenko on TV and that left a big impression. If you listen to some of our songs, they are quite orchestral. You can trace some of the sounds back to that 1985 morning.

“Vinyl is like old phones or old furniture, reminds people of a time of mystery”.

- If you'd had have a choice, which way would you release a new album – LP, CD or just digital stuff available for downloading online, and why? How do you feel about downloading music for free?

Svein: Good question. I guess vinyl would be fun, but it is expensive. People like the idea of vinyl, but they don’t really buy that much. Free downloading is what it is. I do download myself, so I can’t complain and we do want to reach as many people as we can with our music. Downloading does enable more people to discover music.

Oliver: Vinyl, I would imagine. That is the most fun format. Still, I do like all kinds of formats. Cassettes are fun, too. Not too sure about digital formats. To be honest they don’t feel as real as other mediums. Surely free downloading is not good when you’ve spent money on studio time, instruments and what-have-you.

- You both are huge vinyl fans. What is the secret of vinyl magic? Is it just a trend?

Oliver: It is probably a trend or a little magic moment. It sure is astonishing that record plants have opened again and new records are being pressed. It is a luxury to be able to go into a record shop and buy a new MC5 or a Funkadelic album. Albums that used to be very rare are now available in supermarkets. It remains to be seen if this is just a fad.

Svein: I think it is a bit like old phones or old furniture. It reminds people of their youth, or a time of mystery. I think it will stay.

Oliver: We did grow up with a father who owned a record store, so I think our fascination with vinyl stems from that time. I used to spend endless hours staring at album covers while waiting for my parents. Of course, the CD became the main medium when I started collecting vinyl, but then I discovered the magic of second hand shops. Everybody was selling their vinyl collection, he-he.

“Surprises from guest contributions might steer your ideas into a completely new direction”

- There is a book called “Bowie's Piano Man” about Mike Garson that has been recently released. Sleepyard collaborated with that great musician as well as many other famous and infamous musicians. How do you feel about collaborating?

Oliver: It is very inspirational to work with Mike. We used to be in awe of the man and he would probably be the last person I'd have imagined on a Sleepyard album. Strange forces led him our way. He can play anything. He is a virtuoso, so in that sense, it was exciting to find new ways to use his skills in our music. Let’s try something Classical, some Jazz or Exotica…

We have been lucky to incorporate quite a lot of artists into our musical world that we love, and that is quite something. Its not always as dynamic as playing as a band, but it is equally creative. Perhaps even more so because of the surprises from guest contributions might steer your ideas into a completely new direction.

- What will be the next Sleepyard project?

Oliver: There’s a few projects in the pipeline. We’re working on some new collaborations and some new songs. We’re also planning a retrospective album since next year is our 25 year jubilee as a band. We released our first demo cassette in 1994.

Svein: Yes, next release will be an EP with four songs featuring some very special guests. This time it will be vinyl.

